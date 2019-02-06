No more rallies: Ganduje shuts Sani Abacha Stadium for repairs

Kano state governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has ordered the closure of the Sani Abacha Stadium for two weeks.

The State government said that the closure is to pave way for general renovation.

The closure is coming five days to the campaign rally of Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to the directives issued by the office of Governor Ganduje, the proposed general renovation works would last two weeks.

The general renovation works will cover the installation of a new scoreboard, the repairs of running track and provision of steady water supply to all parts of the stadium facility.

However, a source said that the closure was to ensure that the PDP Presidential Campaign team does not have access to the stadium to seek for votes.

*Reported by The Nation