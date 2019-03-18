No plans to increase tuition, says LASU

By Rukayat Adeyemi

The Lagos State University (LASU) on Monday said there was no iota of truth in the rumour being circulated that it planned to increase its tuition soon.

The unisversity’s spokesman, Mr Ademola Adekoya, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that the rumour was the handiwork of mischief

makers.

“The story is not correct. No iota of truth on the increase of school fees,” Adekoya said.

He said the university’s Governing Council also had not made any recommendation for the increase of school fees.

According to him, the governing council only recently approved an increase on the amount paid on certificates, transcript and other sundry charges as recommended by the Finance and General Purposes Committee of the university.

NAN reports that at 6.30 a.m. on Monday, the university also posted on its official twitter handle @LASUOfficial — “Kindly disregard any information suggesting an increase in the school fees of LASU. School Fees remains unchanged, please.”

NAN also reports that former governor of Lagos State, Babatunde Fashola, had on June 11, 2014 announced the reversal of LASU fee which ranged from N197,000 to N350,000 for medical students to the old rate of N25,000 across board.

Fashola had in 2011 increased the fee from N25,000 to N197,000 for Arts and Humanities’ students, and N350,000 for medical students .

But following several protest by students and civil society groups, Fashola effected a reversal of the fee.

LASU’s tuition was increased in 2005 from N250 to N25,000 under former Gov. Bola Tinubu’s regime.