NOA warns public to desist from distributing fake election results

By Ibrahim Kado

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) in Gombe State has called on the general public to avoid spreading fake election results to ensure peace during and after the general elections.

Mrs Adaline Patari, the Acting State Director of the agency, said that members of the public should refrain from spreading fake news generally.

She made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Gombe.

She said it would be proper to allow the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to perform its function of announcing election results.

Patari said that agents of destabilisation might want to use the social media to post fake election results, urging that well-meaning Nigerians should refrain from such an act.

“I am calling on the general public not to engage in spreading fake news.

“If you are not sure of anything, do not announce it; it is not your responsibility. Ii is the responsibility of INEC to announce election results.

“If you announce results before INEC, it may cause problems. You may say something different.

“You should also avoid hate speech, because it causes violence,” she said.

Patari said the agency had continued to sensitise Gombe people to the need for peaceful elections.

Patari said that the Peace Campaign was yielding results as posters, banners and billboards of different political parties were placed side-by-side without trouble.

“We are also calling on members of the electorate not to sell their votes to politicians or their agents.

“Ensure that you vote for only credible persons for who will bring development to your communities, states and the country.

“If you sell your votes, that means you have sold your future and the future of your children,” she warned.

She also advised eligible voters to vote correctly to avoid void votes.

Patari hailed religious leaders and traditional rulers for support and cooperation in sensitising the public to the need avoid violence before, during and after the elections.