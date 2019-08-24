North Korea launches two more ‘short-range ballistic missiles’ into sea

North Korea fired two suspected short-range ballistic missiles into the sea on Saturday morning, South Korea’s military says.

The launch is the seventh carried out since North Korea ended a 17-month hiatus on testing at the end of July.

Pyongyang has repeatedly expressed anger at US-South Korean military exercises that have been taking place.

On Saturday South Korea said the latest missiles, launched after the drills ended, cause “grave concern”.

Military officials said the projectiles were launched at 06:45 and 07:02 local time (21:45 and 22:02 GMT Friday) from the eastern town of Sondok in South Hamgyong Province.

