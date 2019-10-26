Northern Governors’ security committee meets in Katsina

By Zubairu Idris

Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State on Saturday urged the security sub-committee set up by Northern Governors Forum to come up with practical solutions to address the security challenges in the region.

Masari made the call at the opening of the committee’s meeting in Katsina.

The governor noted that the security challenges vary from one state to the other and urged the committee to look at what governments should do to bring the situation to an end.

“We need to see what we can really do and I believe at various states and local governments, there are things that we can do with limited resources and time to achieve certain level of normalcy in our communities”, he said.

Masari also urged them to critically look at the root causes of the problems and come up with broader solutions.

In his remarks, Mr Mohammed Wakili, Special Adviser on Security in Gombe State, assured that they would do the needful to bring normalcy in the affected states.

Earlier, Chairman of the sub-committee, Alhaji Mustapha Inuwa, who is also the Secretary to Katsina State Government, assured that they would use their experiences to recommend workable solutions to the governors that would bring about peace in the region. (NAN)