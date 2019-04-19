Notre Dame cathedral : Yellow Vests plan Saturday protest

French Yellow Vests — some angered by hundreds of millions of dollars in donations made toward rebuilding the Notre Dame Cathedral — plan to demonstrate this weekend.

French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner warned Friday the protesters plan to hold a repeat of the March 16 demonstrations, when some participants became violent, burning cars, starting bonfires and throwing objects at police.

“We can expect the ultra-radicals on Saturday to once again stir up trouble and organize themselves in groups to propagate violence — this is the only thing they have in common. Once again, the threat is serious and calls for strengthened operations,” he said during a news conference.

Castaner said the Yellow Vest protesters don’t appear to have been dissuaded from protesting in the wake of a destructive fire at Paris’ Notre Dame Cathedral. In fact, some protesters have said Monday’s fire and the quick outpouring of some 850 million dollars to rebuild further highlighted the differences between France’s wealthy and the working, middle class.

