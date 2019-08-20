NPA: 20 ships with various products expected

By Aisha Cole

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said on Tuesday that it was expecting 20 ships to bring food and other goods into the Apapa and Tin Can Island Ports between Aug. 20 and Sept. 3.

The NPA stated this in its daily publication “Shipping Position” and said that one of the ships was laden with base oil.

It said the remaining 19 were carrying general cargo, fresh fish, bulk salt, buckwheat and containers of different goods.

According to the NPA, 13 ships have arrived the ports with containers, general cargo and petrol, waiting to berth.

The NPA said that no fewer than 16 ships were presently discharging buckwheat, general cargo, aviation fuel, bulk gas, bulk gypsum, containers, petrol, kerosene, frozen fish and bulk sugar.(NAN)