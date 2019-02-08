Npower, school feeding excite monarchs

By Segun Giwa

Traditional rulers from Akoko North East and Akoko South West council areas of Ondo state have hailed the Npower, school feeding and other poverty alleviation initiatives of the Federal Government.

The monarchs made the commendation on Thursday when the Npower enrolees’ campaign team for the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari visited select towns and palaces in Akoko.

The campaign was organised by Mrs Olubunmi Ademosu, the Special Adviser to the Ondo state Governor on Public and Inter-Governmental Relations.

The Traditional Ruler of Ikare-Akoko, Oba Akadri Momoh, said that people must continue to pray for government, adding that a government must be commended when it had done well.

Momoh said he believed that Nigerians would vote for Buhari, considering the many economic opportunities and jobs created through the various intervention programmes of his administration.

He said: “We will always support the government in what it is doing. We shall also be praying for them in all their endeavours.”

Oba Samuel Adedoyin, the Owale of Ikare Land, said that the rate of unemployment in Nigeria could have been minimal, if past governments had initiated similar interventions.

Adedoyin said that as a royal father, he was apolitical, but must not see a good thing and not commend it.

He said: “It is not about how much the money is, but how to manage small resources that you have.

“At least the Npower enrollees are all working. We thank the federal and state governments.

“We implore our youths not to misuse the opportunity given to them,” he said.

Olubaka of Oka Kingdom, Oba Yusuf Adeleye, also thanked the president for all the social interventions of his administration.

Adeleye said the people of the community had seen the economic effects of the interventions, including the Npower, Trader Moni and school feeding programmes, in the community.

The monarch also thanked Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for the rehabilitation of the Oka Road which, he said, was in a terrible state of dilapidation.

He said: “I thank the governor for the construction of Oka Road. It is a Federal Government road but the governor said it is his people that use the road.

“We now know that we have a government. Before the governor came, our roads were in poor state but he tackled them within his first year in office.

“Several of our schools have been repaired through SUBEB. He is doing what the people expect and we are happy with him.

“The cordial relationship between the state and federal government is bringing progress to the state.”

Adeleye expressed joy that the state was benefitting from the governor’s wealth of experience, having served the nation in various capacities.

“All the state government’s social services are good and I am happy for that.

“We are the government because without the cooperation of traditional rulers, no meaningful progress would be made in the communities,” he said.

At the palace of Olubaka, Ademosun, who also doubles as the focal person for the Npower in the state, said that no fewer than 1, 000 beneficiaries of the programme came from Akoko South West alone.

She appealed to the monarh to mobilise his subjects toward the realisation of the president’s re-election bid to ensure that the enrollees did not return to the street.

She expressed the confidence that the beneficiaries would also work to ensure that Buhari was re-elected because of their jobs. (NAN)