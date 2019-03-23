NSA resolves crisis in Digital Switch Over

The five-year dispute among stakeholders hampering the implementation of Digital Switch Over (DSO) has been resolved by the National Security Adviser, Gen. Mohammed Baba-Monguno (rtd).

The dispute had hampered the Digital Switch Over (DSO) from analogue to digital television broadcasts in Nigeria. The deadline had been missed twice.

Baba-Monguno, had summoned the critical stakeholders in the DSO to a meeting to resolve some of the contentious issues.

At the meeting were Senator-elect and Chairman of the Board of National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Alhaji Ikra Bilbis; Director General of NBC, Malam Ishaq Modibbo-Kawu; and the CEO of Details Nigeria Limited and operators of Goth, John Ugbe.

The meeting was also attended by Chairman, Pinnacle Communications Limited, Mr Lucky Omoluwa, whose efforts to make the meeting possible was acknowledged by the NSA, and the CEO of Pinnacle Communications Limited, Mr Dipo Onifade.

The NSA told the stakeholders that the Federal Government was determined to uphold its policy on DSO and continue encouraging private investment in the nation’s economy.

The meeting facilitated the protection of the Federal Government policy on DSO from legal interpretation in law courts as well as salvaged private investment in the nation’s economy and attendant jobs creation.

The NBC, in 2018, issued a warning notifying leading pay television service providers, DStv and GOtv, operating under MultiChoice, that their operations in Nigeria might be terminated in 2019.

The action of the regulatory agency not to renew the service operator’s licence, which was issued in 2014, was hinged on non-compliance with DSO White Paper.

The House of Representatives in April 2017, instructed its Committee on Information, National Orientation, Ethics and Values to investigate Multichoice Nigeria’s ‘exorbitant charges’ for its DStv and GOtv packages.

DSTV, which is one of the South African brand’s biggest markets, has been around in Nigeria for about 22 years. (NAN)