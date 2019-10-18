NSE confers `Fellow’ on 47 distinguished engineers

By Perpetua Onuegbu

The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) has conferred the title of Fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, on Mr Obadiah Nkom and 46 other distinguished engineers.

Mr Adekunle Mokuolu, the President of NSE at the 12th Fellowship Conferment Lecture in Abuja said the award was the highest professional honour of the society

He said the engineers had consistently displayed the resilient spirit of professionalism and had brought honour to the society.

“They have brought honour and enormous contributions to the growth of the noble profession of engineering in this country.

“I charge you all to continue to assert yourselves as worthy ambassadors of NSE as you go there hanging your prestigious decoration as a Fellow of the great and honourable NSE.”

Mokuolu who spoke on the theme of the lecture “Nigerian Content Development, The Journey so far’ said the country was on track to achieving full compliance in the near future.

He said NSE has consistently remained at the forefront of advocacy for upholding the concept of Nigerian Content Development in all sectors.

“During a recent visit to Presidents Muhammadu Buhari, he acknowledged the contributions of Nigerian engineers to all sectors especially infrastructure development.

“With the assurances and affirmative actions of President Muhammadu Buhari and other top officers of government I believe Nigeria is truly on track.”

“Therefore, I urged the leadership of NSE in all the state to galvanise members to fashion out strategies for partnership with both local and state governments in their areas of operations.

Mr Felix Atume, Chairman, Board of Fellow/College of Fellows, congratulated the conferees adding that each of them had shown resilience and consistency that brought them to the height they had attained.

He, however, charged them to adhere strictly to the ethics of the profession and be professional in all their areas of expertise.

Mr Obadiah Nkom, the Director-General, Nigeria Mining Cadastre Office (MCO) said he was fulfilled and thankful to God on the conferment.

He said the honour had given him impetus to achieving more especially in combining engineering and geosciences in bringing about solutions to critical issues of the environment.

Nkom is also the President , Nigerians Mining and Geosciences Society, one of the conferees

Also, Mr Gabriel Bankole commended the society for finding him worthy of the honour.

He encouraged the upcoming engineers to have focus and continue on the right things that would boost the profession.

“You should not relent but focus, it should not be money first, with hard work you will get noticed and money will eventually follow.” Bankole advised. (NAN)