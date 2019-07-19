NSE indicators up by 0.20% after weeks of downward trend

By Chinyere Joel-Nwokeoma

Market indicators of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) rose marginally by 0.20 per cent on Friday after weeks of downward movement.

The All-Share Index, which opened at 27,864.49, grew by 55.01 points or 0.20 per cent to close at 27,919.30 due to price gains.

Also, the market capitalisation appreciated by N20 billion or 0.20 per cent to close at N13.606 trillion from the N13.579 trillion achieved on Thursday.

Forte Oil led the price gainers’ table by N1.80 to close at N20.15 per share.

Nigerian Breweries followed with a gain of N1 to close at N59, while

MTN Nigeria also appreciated by N1 to close at N128 per share.

Access Bank gained 40k to close at N6.40, while Four Mills also added 40k to close at N14.40 per share.

Conversely, Cement Company of Northern Nigeria recorded the highest price loss of N1.50 to close at N12 per share.

Stanbic IBTC trailed with a loss of 50k to close at N38, while Fidson Healthcare declined by 45k to close at N4.10 per share.

UACN was down by 40k to close at N5.40, while PZ Cussons depreciated by 20k to close at N5.80 per share.

UBA was the most active stock during the day, accounting for 45.29 million shares worth N249.57 million.

Access Bank followed with 42.79 million shares valued at N259.49 million, while FBN Holdings traded 41.93 million shares worth N238.60 million.

GTB traded26.64 million shares valued at N777.79 million, while Courtville traded 20.15 million shares worth N4.05 million.

In all, a total 274.21 million shares valued at N2.84 billion were exchanged by investors in 2,966 deals.

This was against the 175.36 million shares worth N2.71 billion traded in 2,653 deals on Thursday. (NAN)