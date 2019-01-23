NUC okays NOUN’s master’s degrees in Business, Public Admin

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved for the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) to run master’s degrees in Business Administration and Public Administration.

This followed the release of an accreditation exercise carried out by the regulatory body for postgraduate programmes of the university.

Ibrahim Sheme, NOUN’s Director, Media and Publicity, in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, said both programmes had received full five-year accreditation.

In a communication received by the NOUN Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Abdalla Adamu, dated 15th January, 2019, the NUC told the university it could now run the two postgraduate programmes fully.

The NUC accredited the university’s MSc Business Administration at 88.7 per cent and MSc Public Administration at 89.5 per cent.

It would be recalled that the two programmes were put on hold in 2016 with a view to reorganising and reviewing the administration of the programmes to meet the NUC’s Benchmark Minimum Academic Standard (BMAS).

Having carried the initial resource verification exercise by the regulatory body, the NUC sent its accreditation team to the university in September, 2018 to appraise the programmes and confirm their viability.

The latest clean bill of health on the programmes has strengthened the programmes that are already on-going since the resource verification exercise in 2017.