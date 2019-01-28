NYCN backs Buhari on suspension of Onnoghen

By Salisu Sani-Idris

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Chapter of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), on Monday staged a solidarity rally to support the suspension of Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen by the Federal Government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the presidency, on Jan. 25, suspended Justice Onnoghen over alleged failure to declare his asset suspicious domiciliary accounts.

NAN also reports that the officials and members of NYCN, FCT chapter came out in large numbers, chanting anti-corruption songs in support of the suspension.

This they did with various placards, such as ‘Sai Baba Buhari help us kill corruption in the judiciary and Nigeria in general”, among others.

The rally which kicked-off from.the Unity Fountain, Maitama, Abuja, took the protesters down to the Federal Ministry of Justice and ended at the gate of the National Assembly.

Addressing newsmen, the Convener of the rally, Amb. Ango Abdullahi said that the youth of the six Area Councils of the FCT decided to stage the solidarity rally in support of President Muhammadu Buhari’s santisation of the system.

Abdullahi, who is also the chairman of NYCN in the FCT, berated those attacking Buhari because of the decision to suspend the CJN in despite of the evidence available to for such decision.

He said there was failure to reconvene the National Judicial Council ( NJC) meeting by the CJN in order to avoid suspension by the body.

The youth leader commended Buhari for obeying the Court of Conduct Tribunal’s recommendations to suspend the CJN until the final determination of the petitions against him.

He said that the FCT youths could not fold their hands and watch some element soil their future with corruption.

Abdullahi expressed the commitment of the youths to join hands with relevant anti-corruption agencies to eliminate the menace of corruption in of the country.