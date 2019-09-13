NYCN commends Obiano for appointing Nduanya, 4 youths

Youth Groups under the aegis of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) have commended Gov. Willie Obiano for appointing five youths into key positions in his administration.

Speaking to newsmen in Abuja on Friday, Kenny Anwujuola, Public Relations Officer of the NYCN particularly commended Obiano for appointing Innocent Nduanya the Deputy President of NYCN as the Senior Special Assistant on Political Matters.

She described the appointment as well deserved and encouraged youths in various sectors to work hard to take over the affairs of their states and the nation.

She added that Nduanya who has held many positions in the NYCN had served the council well, beginning from the local and State level up to his current national position.

She called on other leaders across Nigeria to emulate Governor Obiano in building the capacity of Nigeria youths by challenging them with sensitive appointment.

On his part, Obinna Nwaka, Director General, Committee on Sensitisation and Mobilization CYMS, said that Gov. Obiano has proven to be the most youth friendly Governor with the latest appointment.

He assured that Nduanya is well known for his proactiveness and will not disappoint the Governor.

Also, Alhaji Adamu Muktar, former National Treasurer NYCN thanked Governor Obiano for the appointment and alluded to the capability of Nduanya.