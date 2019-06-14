NYCN hails Buhari for naming Abuja Stadium after Abiola

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for bestowing an additional honour on late Chief M.K.O Abiola by renaming the National Stadium Abuja after him.

In a statement issued on Friday by Awujoola Kehinde. National PRO on behalf of the National President Almustapha Asuku, the council said that Abiola was a great pillar of sports in Nigeria.

According to the statement, the honour was well deserving as Abiola contributed immensely to sports development in Nigeria when he was alive.

“The President of the National Youth Council of Nigeria Comrade Almustapha Abdullahi Asuku uses this avenue to appreciate the gesture bestowed on Chief M.K.O Abiola (GCFR) in renaming the National Stadium Abuja after him.

“It is worthy of note that the late businessman cum politician was an ever present figure during his days within the sporting circle and donated generously to the growth and development of sports,” it read.

According to the statement, the honour was also an honour to the entire sports fraternity in Nigeria and Africa, being that Abiola was recognised by the continent as a great pillar of sports due to his huge financial contributions to sports development.

“On behalf of the Nigerian Youths, we appreciate the gesture of Mr President and enjoin him to pay more attention to Sports and Youth development in the country.

“This is one key key area where the youths can be substantially engaged for optimum productivity, thereby reducing youth restiveness and unemployment,” the statement read.