NYSC mourns as member killed during Shi’ites’ protest buried

By Kadiri Abdulrahman

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on Tuesday mourned the death of a corps member attached to the Channels Television, Precious Owolabi, during the Shi’ites’ protest in Abuja on Monday.

A statement by Mrs Adenike Adeyemi, Director of Press and Public Relations, NYSC, the corpse of the deceased has been retrieved from the morgue of the National Hospital, Garki, Abuja, and dispatched to to his family in Zaria.

“NYSC Director-General, Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, led other management staff to the morgue of the National Hospital, Garki, on Tuesday morning to retrieve the corpse.

” It was retrieved and sent by an official ambulance to his parents in Zaria, Kaduna State,” Adeyemi stated.

She added that the NYSC was saddened by the unfortunate death of the corps member.

The news Agency of Nigeria reports that the late Owolabi has already been buried.

“The management is deeply saddened with the sudden and unfortunate death of Owolabi, FC/18C/5226, while on an official assignment during the Shi’ites’ and Police clash in Abuja.

“We join the entire Owolabi family in this moment of grief and pray that the Almighty God console them and repose the soul of the departed,” Adeyemi said.

She said the director-general was said to have described the incident as “a sad day for the NYSC family.”

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that another corps member serving with the Leadership Newspapers, was also hit by a stray bullet during the protests and is currently recuperating at the National Hospital.