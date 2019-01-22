Obasanjo, Jonathan meet with Buhari in Presidential Villa

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the meeting of the National Council of State with Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, some past Heads of State, Senate President Bukola Saraki, 36 State Governors and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in attendance.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting is also being attended by former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo, Goodluck Jonathan, Abdulsalami Abubakar and the former Head of the Interim Government, Chief Ernest Shonekan.

Others attending the meeting are three former Chief Justices of Nigeria, namely; Muhammadu Uwais, Alfa Belgore and Mahmud Mohammed.

Former military President Ibrahim Babangida and Gen. Yakubu Gowon were however, absent at the meeting which started at about 11:05 a.m.

Former president Obasanjo, who released a letter on Sunday, alleging plans by Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to rig the 2019 general elections, was asked by President Buhari to offer the opening prayer for the meeting.

NAN gathered that the meeting would deliberate on national issues, including the forthcoming general elections and possible endorsement of the appointment of the Acting Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

NAN also learnt that the leadership of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), led by its Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, would brief the Council on its level of preparation for the upcoming polls.

A source close to the secretariat of the Council told NAN that the meeting may also deliberate on the current security situation across the country.

The Federal Government had on Monday revealed that it was in possession of credible intelligence confirming that opposition politicians were orchestrating widespread violence to truncate the general elections.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, made the allegation at a world press conference in Abuja.

“As you are aware, Nigeria goes to the polls just 27 days from now.

“However, the Federal Government is in possession of credible intelligence to the effect that widespread violence being orchestrated by the opposition is threatening the 2019 general elections,’’ he said.

NAN recalls that the last meeting of the Council was last held on Feb. 22, 2018.