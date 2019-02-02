Obasanjo seeks political peace in Ogun

By Olawale Jokotoye/Abeokuta

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Saturday held a closed-door meeting with chieftains of political parties and security agencies ahead of the general elections in Ogun.

The meeting, which was held at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) in Abeokuta, lasted about two hours and was attended by representatives of four political parties in the state.

They are the All Progressives Congress (APC), Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Action Democratic Party (ADM) and the African Democratic Congress (ADC)

Security agencies including the police, military, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Department of State Security Service (DSS) were also represented at the meeting.

Mr Wale Egunleti, the Chairman of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), who addressed newsmen at the end of the meeting, described it as “fruitful.’’

He said that the meeting focused on the need to maintain peace before, during and after the forthcoming elections in the state.

” We talked basically about the peace of Ogun and we all agreed that acts of violence and thuggery will not be tolerated in the state.

” We know we are trying to serve the people and we agreed to show good examples by maintaining peace and decorum in our activities throughout the election period.

“Ogun is known for peace and we all agreed to collaborate to maintain the enviable standard.

”The elder statesman has advised us to shun violence and deployment of thugs for a peaceful election

” He also advised us to always inform the security agencies whenever we are going out on campaign in order to avoid clash with other political parties,” he said.

Egunleti said the participants resolved to meet regularly to review activities for increased collaboration and to enhance free, fair and credible elections in the state.

He urged members and supporters of various political parties to be accommodating and tolerant of each other for successful elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting was coming on the heels of a clash between the All Progressives Congress and Governor Ibikunle Amosun-sponsored Allied Peoples Movement on Thursday in Abeokuta during which several people were injured and property destroyed.