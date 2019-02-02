Ocheni labour minister, 10 others with Osinbajo in crashed copter

More details have been provided by the presidency about the crashed helicopter that conveyed Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to Kabba in Kogi state on Saturday afternoon.

According to Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant, Media to the Vice President, there were 12 persons, including the Vice President aboard the ill-fated chopper.

Among them was the Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Prof. Stephen Ocheni, who is an indigene of Kogi.

There were also senior presidential aides, security officials and the crew.

There were a total of 12 people on board, Akande said in an update on the crash.

According to him, Osinbajo departed Abuja around 1pm today on a Chopper ride to Kogi State in continuation of the Family Chats & Next Level engagements.



Prof. Osinbajo headed first to Kabba, and while landing at the Kabba Stadium, the Helicopter suddenly skidded sideways until it halted on its side few metres away from the intended resting spot.

Everyone came out safely after the incident, Akande said.



“We are grateful to God for His protection and safety, and we thank the crew and security personnel for their prompt response and service. We are also grateful for the tremendous expressions of concern and affection, as well as prayers from all”.



According to Akande, a full investigation into the causes of the incident would be conducted by aviation authorities.



“The Vice President is continuing the planned engagements in Kogi State as scheduled”, said Akande.

In one of his tweets about the incident, Osinbajo said:”Kogi State, thank you so much.Today has been an eventful day but I am thankful for your warmth and welcome.

“I believe that together, Nigeria will prevail”.