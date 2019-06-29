Ogun Govt. restates commitment to promote new investments

By Peter Ejiofor

The Ogun Government has assured foreign and Nigerian investors of its commitment to providing an enabling environment that would ensure the growth of already existing businesses and promote new investments.

The Secretary to Ogun government, Mr Olatokunbo Talabi, gave the assurance at the official launching of “Maggi Signature’’ and tour of the Nestle Nigeria Plc Flowergate factory, Sagamu on Friday.

Maggi Signature is a new powder seasoning range designed especially for Nigerian cuisine, and comes in three flavour variants – Jollof, Miya and Pottages to intensify and enhance the Nigerian cooking experience.

“This administration understands that infrastructure is vital to socio-economic development and has already mapped out strategies in this direction.

“In the next few weeks, you will begin to see the manifestations of this commitment towards infrastructure development.

“As a matter of priority, Gov. Dapo Abiodun, has taken note of the major roads leading into our industrial estates such as the Atan-Agbara road; Ota industrial estate intra-road; Ogijo-Sagamu road; and especially Sagamu-Abeokuta expressway, to mention but a few.

“In the same vein, the administration is committed to ensuring adequate security of live and property,’’ he said.

He added that the administration was not unaware of the fact that security was pivotal to socio-economic development.

“In this regard, we are calling on corporate entities like Nestle for their cooperation and support towards ensuring security of life and property in all parts of our dear state.

“We also call for the same cooperation and support for the successful implementation of all other policies and programmes of the government.

“We look forward to partnership from corporate bodies like Nestle in the Out-grower Scheme whereby 10,000 farmers will be provided with land to cultivate crops most of which will be raw materials for companies like Nestle.

“We expect that Nestle for example will be a partner in the provision of extension services, improved-yielding seedlings and, other modern farm implements; and, be ready off-takers of the farm produce, Talabi said.

He called on other private investors to take advantage of the state’s abundant human and mineral resources and be partners in the “Building our Future Together” agenda.

He implored all the host communities to continue to cooperate with the private partners by making the community conducive for them, urging our private investors to reciprocate the gesture by providing adequate cooperate social responsibility to their host communities and performing their statutory duties to the government.

In speech, Mauricio Alarcon, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD/CEO) of Nestle Nigeria said, “The addition of the ‘Maggi® Signature’ range to the company’s product portfolio is in line with ‘MAGGI® `Simply Good’ commitments.

“This includes a commitment to use familiar and common ingredients, which is another step towards fulfilling our ambitions to help individuals and families live healthier, happier lives.

“At Nestle, we continue to support families to make healthier food choices every day by consistently delivering high quality nutritious products and providing nutrition education.

“Our aim is to encourage and support families to choose healthier lifestyles. This is in line with our purpose which is enhancing quality of life and contributing to a healthier future.’’

Presenting Maggi Signature at the factory, Nwando Ajene, Nestle Nigeria Category Manager, Culinary, said that, MAGGI Signature Jollof, Miya and Pottage have been designed to help take every day Nigerian dishes to the next level. `

“The range has been tailored to suit the local tastes and cooking habits of the different regions countrywide.

“Signature ‘Jollof’ seasoning helps the authentic party Jollof, Signature ‘Miya’ accentuates the ‘zoin’ taste of your favourite northern soups, while Signature ‘Pottage’ seasoning brings to life that ‘correct pottage taste,’ Ajene said.

MAGGI continues to promote healthy lifestyles through product fortification and provision of practical nutrition education that reaches millions of women across the country every year, she added.

The company noted that world continues to evolve rapidly with more demands placed on individuals and families to achieve their life dreams.

It added that Maggi had been the culinary partner of women in Nigeria for over 50 years.

“Today’s consumers want more products that simplify their cooking to enable them save time, money and effort.

“They want products with more familiar, common, natural or organic ingredients, with minimal processing.

“MAGGI Signature is one of the ways in which the MAGGI brand, present and consumed in homes across Nigeria, fulfils its commitment to meeting this evolving consumer need.