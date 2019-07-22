Ogun police arraign 3 cult suspects

By Ige Adekunle

The police in Ogun on Monday brought three suspected secret cult members before an Ota Magistrates’ Court.

The accused are John Paul, 19; Babatunde James, 28; and Tosin Yusuf, 22.

They are facing trial on a two-count charge of membership of unlawful society and conspiracy, to which they pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Abdulkareem Mustapha, said that the accused and others still at large, committed the offences on July 4, at 2.00p.m at Kolas area, Cashier Bus-Stop, Itele, Ota.

He said the accused and others belong to a secret society identified as “Aiye Confraternity”.

He also said that the defendants had been creating fear in the minds of the community by carrying cutlass in the public.

Mustapha said the offences contravened Sections 5 and 80 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

The Chief Magistrate, Matthew Akinyemi, in his ruling, granted each of the defendants bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties each in like sum.

Akinyemi said the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed.

In addition, he said the sureties should show evidence of tax payment to Ogun Government as part of the bail conditions.

The case was adjourned until Aug. 7, for further hearing. (NAN)