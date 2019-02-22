Ogun SSG survives auto crash

By Abiodun Lawal

The Secretary to Ogun State Government, Mr Taiwo Adeoluwa, was on Friday involved in an auto crash on Abeokuta – Sagamu Road in which one person died.

Adeoluwa, who sustained some injuries, was taken to the Federal Medical Center, Idi-Aba, Abeokuta.

Mr Clement Oladele, the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, confirmed the incident to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abeokuta.

Oladele, who could not immediately say what caused the accident but said the SSG was at the Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta, receiving treatment.

“The crash occurred around Day Water Man College, close to Kobape, Abeokuta .

“The SSG is responding to medical treatment and he is about being discharged from the hospital.

“I actually spoke with him and he is recuperating well,” Oladele said. (NAN)