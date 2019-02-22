Ogun SSG survives auto crash

91 0
91 0
Taiwo Adeoluwa, Ogun state SSG

By Abiodun Lawal

The Secretary to  Ogun State Government, Mr Taiwo Adeoluwa, was on Friday involved in an auto crash on Abeokuta – Sagamu Road in which one person died.

Adeoluwa, who sustained some injuries, was taken to the Federal Medical Center, Idi-Aba,  Abeokuta.

Mr Clement Oladele,  the Sector Commander,  Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun,  confirmed the incident to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abeokuta.

Oladele, who could not immediately say what caused the accident but said the SSG was at the Federal Medical Centre,  Abeokuta, receiving treatment.

“The crash occurred  around Day Water Man College, close to Kobape, Abeokuta .

“The SSG is responding to medical treatment and he is about being  discharged from the hospital.

“I actually spoke with him and he is recuperating well,” Oladele said. (NAN)

I found this interesting

I didin't find this interesting

Join the Conversation

Join the Conversation

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top

Copyright © 2016 News Agency of Nigeria. Powered by Metric Internet