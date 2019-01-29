Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Abia traditional rulers endorse Buhari

Another section of apex-Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, led by Secretary-General, Mr. Uche Okwukwu, has endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari for second tenure.

Okwukwu, had earlier flayed the endorsement announced by his chairman, Chief John Nwodo in for Democratic Party, PDP.

Okwukwu announced the adoption of President Buhari as the true Ohanaeze candidate who will be formally recognized as such at a coming event at the Aso Rock Villa.

The endorsement of President Buhari was made on Tuesday in Aba, Abia state where the president visited in continuation of his presidential campaign.

According to Mr. Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President, the second endorsement was made by the Chairman of Aba Traditional Council, His Royal Majesty, Dr Isaac Ikonne, Enyi 1 of Aba.

Ikonne, called on all indigenes of Abia State to vote for the All Progressives Party, APC Presidential Candidate.

He said the Igbo people would remain loyal and committed to President Buhari for the payment of pensions to ex-Biafran security personnel and for the administration’s policy on ease of doing business which, the traditional ruler said, had benefited the Igbo more than any other ethnic group.

He also referred to the massive infrastructural development going on throughout the southeast as another reason for endorsing President Buhari.

“You love Nigeria and you need to return to consolidate your fight against the monster of corruption and to take us to the Next Level.

“I want to assure you that Aba and Abians and indeed all Igbos will massively vote for you,” the royal father told the President as he raised his hand and proclaimed him winner of the coming presidential poll.’’

On his part, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, welcomed the existing “synergy” between the federal government and his state which he said, had come with enormous gains that are cherished by the government and the people.

President Muhammadu Buhari who took his presidential rally to Aba, said the South East deserved more and more infrastructure.

He promised he would continue to give priority to infrastructure in the region as impetus to the spirit of industry, hard work and competitiveness for which the Igbo are known.

“They deserve more and more infrastructure to further excel,” the President said.

Business owners at the popular Ariaria Market came out en mass hailing the President Buhari who was at the market for the official unveiling of the AriariaIPP.