Okada ban: Lagos govt. to deploy additional buses

By Yemi Adeleye

The Lagos State Government has directed the management of Lagos Bus Services Limited (LBSL) to deploy a fleet of 65 buses to join some major routes as from Monday to ease commuters’ pain.

The Public Affairs Officer of the LBSL, Mr Afolabi Olawale, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Lagos.

Olawale said that the step was part of the ways of providing succor and ameliorating the hardship that the commuting public might be facing as a result of the restriction order on the operators of motor cycles and tricycles in some parts of the State.

He stated that the new routes and the fares where the LBSL would be extending its services to as from Monday included- Ikeja -Ogba (N100), Berger – Ogba (N100), Ikeja – CMS (N200) and Oshodi – Ajah (N500).

Others are: Obalende – Ajah (N250), CMS – Ajah (N250) and Inner Marina – Ajah (N250).

“Arrangements had been perfected for the smooth operations of these buses in the seven new routes,” Olawale said.

The spokesman quoted Mr Idowu Oguntona, the LBSL’s Managing Director, as saying that the extension of the services would help reduce the vacuum that might have been created by the ban.

“Commuting along the new routes will afford commuters experience the pleasurable and comfort ride services provided by the company.

“More buses are expected to be added to the fleets of the company in no distant time,” Oguntona was quoted as saying.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Lagos State Government on Jan. 26 announced that it would commence enforcement of the extant Transport Sector Reform Law 2018 from Feb. 1.

The law banned the operation of motorcycles (okada) and tricycles (keke) in some local government areas and local council development areas.

The state government also listed highways, bridges and roads where it banned motorcycles and tricycles from operating in the state. (NAN)