Okowa affirms administration’s commitment to selfless service

Delta Governor, Senator (Dr. ) Ifeanyi Okowa, on Sunday, reaffirmed his commitment to rendering selfless service to Deltans.

The governor made this known while inaugurating five projects in Isoko South and Isoko North Local Government Areas of the state.

The projects, which were inaugurated amid jubilation by the people, were Opute Hall, Ozoro; Ultra Modern Civic Centre, Uzere; Model Secondary School, Uzere; Students Hostel at the Delta State University, Oleh Campus and Six three-bedroom bungalows for visiting Lecturers also at the university.

“This administration has always been on course; we have come to Isoko to inaugurate some infrastructure development projects executed by Delta State Oil Producing Communities Development Commission (DESOPADEC), an arm of government.

“We are committed to providing adequate service to our people and we will remain focused; as you can see, the amendment of the laws establishing DESOPADEC has given room for more resources to go into provision of infrastructure.

“Several communities in the oil-producing communities are feeling the impact of governance.

“We have inaugurated five projects and I am glad that all the agencies of government are responding favourably to the needs of our various communities.

“Isoko people are friends of my administration and we will do our best to keep to our promises as evident with the projects executed across the state,” he said.

The Managing Director of DESOPADEC, Chief Askia Ogieh, commended Okowa for giving government agencies the freedom to execute people-oriented programmes.

Prominent Isoko citizens, including Prof. Abednego Ekoko, Mrs Cordelia Obaro, Mr. Nicholas Areh and Dr Nelson Ejakpovi, thanked the governor for providing enabling environment for democratic dividends to be provided.