Okowa celebrates Atiku at 73

Delta Governor, Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, GCON, as he clocks 73 on Monday Nov. 25.

He described the former PDP Presidential candidate as a man of strong convictions, saying that his drive and tenacity to lead the country would one day come to fruition.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, on Sunday in Asaba, the governor described Abubakar, the Presidential Candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 elections as “a man strong convictions”.

He urged him at 73, to keep on doing his best for the nation’s democracy.

He commended the elder statesman for his tremendous impact on the lives of people irrespective of tribe, religion, social status or political affiliation through his entrepreneurial drive and for his outstanding contributions to job creation through his many investments in the country.

The governor also lauded the Wazirin Adamawa for his dexterity, sagacity and courage in pursuing his dream of leading the country in spite of several hurdles.

He thanked Abubakar for the numerous political and legal battles he fought to advance the course of democracy in Nigeria.

“That our democracy is firmly rooted today, is because you fought anti-democratic forces that tried to undermine our democracy at some point in our democratic journey.

“Over the years you have continued to provide and offer leadership at various strata of the society and I urge you to continue to serve Nigeria well without relenting because one day your quest to lead this nation will become a reality.

“One of the major challenges we are facing as a nation is lack of jobs for our teeming graduates and I must thank you specifically for the numerous job opportunities you provided and continue to provide for our people to utilize their potential and earn a decent means of livelihood.

“Over the years, you maintained a large, devoted and loyal followership and bestrode Nigeria’s political scene like a colossus due to your famed generosity and large-heartedness,” he said.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I write to congratulate you on the ocassion of your 73rd birth anniversary.

“In the past 73 years, your family and indeed, your political and business associates and admirers have cause to be grateful to Almighty God for having granted you a life of great accomplishments and abiding fulfillment,” the governor added.