Okowa charges Christians on reconciliation, lessons of Christ’s birth

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta on Sunday urged Christians to reflect on the lessons of the birth of Jesus Christ as they celebrate Christmas.

The governor gave the charge on Sunday during the silver jubilee celebration and foundation laying ceremony of a pastorium at the Divine-Way Baptist Church, Asaba.

He said that Jesus Christ came that the world would be saved from sin and called on Christians to intensify efforts at soul winning to bring man back to God.

He said Christians should use the occasion to exhibit Godly virtues and render humanitarian services to mankind for the betterment of the nation and the sustenance of peace.

He congratulated the Church on their 25th anniversary while urging them to deepen their love for Christ who had made the expansion possible.

Earlier at the Christmas Carol of nine lessons, the Governor called on the people to reconcile themselves with God and their neighbours

The carol christened, “an Evening of Praise” was organised by the Ministry of Information, Pointer Newspaper, Delta Broadcasting Service in conjunction with office of the Executive Assistant to the Governor on Religious Matters.

According to the governor, “reconciliation with God is the reason for the season which is about our Lord, Jesus Christ.

“Once you are reconciled with God, you will reconcile with man; you will stay away from sin and the blessing of God will flow in you,” Governor Okowa said, adding, “it is time to prepare a room in your heart for Jesus Christ because, once you have done that, you will receive peace.”

Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Snr Apostle Sylvanus Okorote in a sermon asserted that, “God as the author of peace, reconciled man to Himself through His son, Jesus Christ; once you are reconciled with God, you are a new creature.”

He condemned ritual killings and called on politicians against political killing ahead of 2019 general elections.