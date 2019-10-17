Okowa condoles Obiano, Onitsha fire victims

Delta Governor, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa, has commiserated with his Anambra counterpart, Mr Willie Obiano, Anambra people, particularly Onitsha residents over the tragic fire incident that gutted parts of the commercial city.

A tanker laden with petroleum product on Wednesday reportedly spilled its content on the road at Upper Iweka Road in Onitsha and led to the inferno that resulted in the death of some people and destruction of many buildings, including business premises in the town.

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, quoted the Governor as saying that the images he saw of the fire incident were heartbreaking.

Okowa extended his sympathy to people who suffered varying degrees of losses in the unfortunate incident.

He condemned the attitude of some residents who stoned fire fighters from Delta who came to rescue the situation thereby preventing them from carrying out lawful duties.

The governor called for concerted efforts towards proper and prompt management of disaster in the country.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I condole with my brother Governor, Willie Obiano, Anambrarians and the people of Onitsha over the unfortunate fire incident that led to loss of lives and destruction of properties.

“The tragic images coming out of Onitsha of the raging fires are truly heartbreaking.

“As neighbours, Delta will stand with our brothers and sisters in Anambra at this difficult time as they recover from this terrible incident.

“The unfortunate incident of yesterday calls for concerted efforts towards proper and prompt disaster management.

“It is a clarion call on Fire Service officers to be more proactive to responding to emergencies such as this to enable them save more lives and properties.

“It is also imperative that our people need to be re-oriented on the need to stop attacking fire fighters on duty,” he said.