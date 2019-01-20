Okowa, DAAR Communications’ Gov. of the Year for Job creation

Delta State Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has received “Outstanding Governor Of The Year Award (Job Creation) from Daar Communications Limited.

The award is in recognition of the success stories of his administration’s efforts in job and wealth creation,

At a ceremony held at the weekend at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, Daar Communications, owners of African Independent Television (AIT) and Ray Power FM observed that, “Governor Okowa is a man whose life has been dedicated to public service.”

“Despite the economic challenges that greeted his assumption of office, Governor Okowa has displayed remarkable resourcefulness, resilience and strong managerial acumen as reflected in the spread of infrastructural projects across the three senatorial districts, employment generation and notable transformation in the education sector.

“In less than four years, his administration has embarked upon 357 road projects, comprising 1, 056. 15 kms of roads and 352.78 kms of drains; also, his administration has trained and established 4, 253 young graduates in their choice enterprise, while 16, 081 others have been trained and empowered to grow their businesses.”

“Under him, Delta State was in 2017, ranked number one among the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory in human capital development by the National Competitive Council of Nigeria,” the award organisers stated.

Speaking shortly after receiving the awards which was personally presented by Mrs Tosin Dokpesi, Governor Okowa dedicated the award to Deltans, saying they gave him the opportunity to serve.

According to the governor who was represented at the occasion by the Secretary to the Delta State government, Rt. Hon. Ovie Agas, “this award is specially, dedicated to God and the good people of Delta State who provided the platform for service because, to us, governance is all about service.”

Delta State Commissioner for Information, Mr Patrick Ukah, Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr Chiedu Ebie and Director General of the Delta State Contributory Health Insurance Commission, Dr Ben Nkechika all described the award as well deserved.

“This is a testimony and evidence to what we know and the world now know it is the truth that Governor Okowa has done very well in serving Deltans.

“I am happy today that everybody can testify that this government has performed.

“As the Commissioner for Information, I am happy that my job has been made easy, the world is aware about the performance of the governor; they are all saying congratulations but, they have not seen the best of Governor Okowa.

“In the next four years, it will all be thanksgiving, thanksgiving and thanksgiving,” Mr Ukah said.

For the education commissioner, Mr Ebie, he said: “it is good when you are recognised and appreciated for the work you do especially when such recognition is unsolicited.

“The good work of our governor have been recognised and I can confidently say that haven worked closely with Governor Okowa for three and half years, the man is prepared for governance.

“So it is no surprise that he has done remarkably well and he is being recognised for his good works, as a person, I feel fulfilled.”

Some of those who received awards at the event were: Dr. Ibe Kachikwu (Minister Of The Year), Dr Bukola Saraki, Ibrahim Dankwambo, Kashim Ibrahim Shettima, Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, Chief Dele Momodu, HRH Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, among others.