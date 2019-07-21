Okowa felicitates with Akeredolu at 63

By Ifeanyi Olannye

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta on Sunday felicitated with his Ondo State counterpart, Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu, who turned 63 years on July 21.

Okowa’s congratulatory message was conveyed in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, in Asaba.

He lauded the professional competence and administrative prowess of Akeredolu.

He described Akeredolu as “a humane, urbane, cerebral leader of inestimable value and a committed progressive concerned with the yearnings and aspirations of the people of Ondo.’’

Okowa extolled the sterling and legendary contributions of Akeredolu, saying that his visionary and pragmatic programme of change had ensured job creation through agriculture, entrepreneurship, industrialisation as well as massive infrastructure and rural development, among others.

“It is heart-warming to note that you have through dint of hardwork, discipline and uncommon vision won the admiration and respect of Ondo State people and the nation at large.

“The governor’s commitment to the development of Ondo State was increasingly yielding the expected results.

“Your focus and commitment to the growth and development of Ondo State is commendable and worthy of emulation.

“The people of Ondo State are indeed proud of your antecedents and achievements since they overwhelmingly elected you to lead the state to a brighter future ahead of them.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I heartily rejoice with a reputable politician, outstanding professional and my brother governor, His Excellency, Mr. Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu (SAN), Governor of Ondo State as he turns 63 years old today, July 21, 2019.

”I am pleased to join your family and other well-wishers in thanking God for blessing you with the strength and wisdom to live a fulfilling life of honesty and commitment to the well-being of all Ondo people.

“It is our prayer that God will continue to protect you and grant you good health to render more services to mankind,” Okowa said.(NAN).