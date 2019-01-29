Okowa hail Dickson at 53, mourns Ahmed Musa’s mother

Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated his Bayelsa State counterpart, Seriake Dickson, on the occasion of his 53rd birthday celebration on January 28.

Okowa’s birthday message was contained in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Charles Aniagwu.

In the statement, Okowa said the people of Bayelsa State are blessed to have Hon. Henry Seriake Dickson as Governor, while noting with appreciation, the immense contributions of Governor Dickson to the development of the State.

He said that Gov. Dickson had every cause to celebrate and thank God Almighty for His benevolence on the joyful occasion of his birthday anniversary.

“On behalf of my family, the Government and the people of Delta State, I write to felicitate with you on the occasion of your birthday anniversary, today, January 28, 2019.

“Over the years, you have given yourself to the cause of peace and development in Nigeria and Bayelsa State. For this, we owe you an enduring debt of gratitude.

“In a life that has seen you reach an enviable height of your public service and political endeavours, there is great cause for you, members of your family, your many associates and well-wishers to thank Almighty God,” he said.

Okowa prayed God to continue to bless Gov. Dickson with robust health and many more years of happiness.

In a separate statement also issued by Mr Aniagwu, Gov. Okowa condoled with Nigerian footballer and Super Eagles Assistant Captain, Ahmed Musa over the death of his mother, Mrs Sarah Moses.

The governor joined members of the family, the NFF and football lovers in mourning the mother of Musa who died last Thursday.

He noted that the deceased single handedly nurtured Ahmed and her other four daughters when her husband passed on 21 years ago.

He said that the generality of Deltans and football lovers are with him in prayers in this time of grief over the unfortunate demise of his mum.

“We received the news as a huge shock and we are pained because a few months ago, Ahmed Musa led a team of the Super Eagles of Nigeria to Asaba on a friendly match with the Cranes of Uganda at the Stephen Keshi Stadium.

“We share in Ahmed Musa’s sorrow and pains at this period and we pray that God will grant him the courage to bear the loss even as we pray for the repose of the soul of the departed mother.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta State, we mourn with our brother, Ahmed Musa on the unfortunate demise of his beloved mother Mrs Sarah Moses,” he said.