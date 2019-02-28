Okowa hails victorious candidates, charges them ahead of guber

Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has congratulated candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who emerged victorious in the just concluded National Assembly elections in the state.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, in Asaba, Governor Okowa said he wasn’t surprised by the victory of the party candidates because the PDP had entrenched itself as a grassroots party.

He said that the PDP had initiated people-oriented programmes and policies as well as life impacting projects geared towards building a stronger Delta.

He however charged the candidates and other PDP members not to rest on their oars as there was still the governorship elections to be pursued.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta State i will like to congratulate our victorious party members on their successful election into the National Assembly”.

“The successes recorded by our party were we garnered two Senate Seats and nine Federal House of Representatives seats is an indication that our party is still very much in touch with the grassroots in Delta State.

“In the last twenty (20) years of our leadership in the state, we have made tremendous impact in providing well needed infrastructure as well as people orientated policies and programmes for the good of Deltans.

“We appreciate the people of Delta State for coming out en-mass to cast their votes.

“I call on them to continue supporting our party the PDP especially as the Governorship election is coming up on Saturday March 9, 2019. We will continue to execute well meaning projects for the benefit of Deltans in our quest to build a stronger Delta of our dreams,” he added