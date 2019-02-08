Okowa orders sack of aide who assaulted lady

Delta State Governor, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa on Friday ordered the sack of an aide, Mr Friday Eluro who was caught on video assaulting a woman.

The Governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Charles Aniagwu said the Governor frowned at the assault on a woman especially by an appointee of government who should uphold the law.

“Governor Okowa having watched the video of the assault on a certain woman has directed that the appointment of Mr Friday Eluro as Security Aide be terminated forthwith to serve as deterrent to others”.

“In the last three and half years, our administration have worked so hard to entrench the enduring peace in our state and we will not sit back and fold our hands to watch appointees of government or any other person no matter how highly placed in the society to take laws into their hands,” he said.

He warned appointees of government to be of good behaviour and always remember that they are ambassadors of government and are supposed to be role models in the society.

Beyond sacking of the Aide, the Governor has also directed full investigation into the incident with a view to serving the interest of justice.