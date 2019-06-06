Okowa promises to develop coastal communities

…Swears in Solomon as Senior Political Adviser

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has said that his administration will give more attention to the development of coastal communities in the state.

Okowa gave the promise on Thursday at a “Media Chat” in Asaba.

He said that the riverside communities were strategic to the state and country in terms of generation of resources.

“The riverside areas need development and special attention will be focused on the areas.

“This is so because of its importance to the nation and Delta in terms of resources generation,” he said.

The governor also said his administration would link the upland with the hinterland to boost economic development of all areas in the state.

He assured that the Ughelli/Asaba road project awarded by his predecessor, but abandoned in some sections, would be delivered in two years.

He disclosed that plan was underway to established 19 technical colleges to complement the existing six, explaining that vocational colleges were key to addressing unemployment challenges.

On the security challenges, Okowa said that strong a statement from the Presidency would help to address the issues.

According to him, the presidency has arranged a meeting with the state governors on Friday and I hope that the issue of insecurity will be at the front burner.

“It is unfortunate where we have found ourselves as a nation in terms of insecurity but I hope that a strong decision from the presidency will help to address the menace.

“The security agencies have little to do but I am hopeful that at the end of Friday meeting the president will make strong statement that will cause the security agencies to work with state governments to achieve desired result,” he said.

Okowa, however, said that his administration would also partner local vigilance groups to boost security across the state.

In a related development, the Governor has sworn in Chief Funkekeme Solomon as his Senior Political Adviser (SPA), saying the position is not for a ”neophyte”.

The governor, who performed the function at Government House, Asaba, said that Solomon remained the most qualified for the position.

He, however, charged Solomon to bring his wealth of experience to bear while ensuring fairness, equity and justice in execution of his duties.

The governor thanked the former SPA, Mr Festus Ochonogor, for his loyalty and sacrifice in the past four years, wishing him well in his future political career.