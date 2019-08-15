Okowa rebrands social media handles – Abang

Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, has rebranded his social media activities with the announcement of a new set of handles.

According to a Press Statement by his Special Assistant on New Media, Veronica Abang, Governor Okowa, who is known in many quarters by the initials IAO, has adopted to use the handle @IAOkowa across Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

“Moving forward, the public will be able to follow Governor Okowa’s activities using the @IAOkowa handle.

“Governor Okowa is currently one of the most active Governor’s on social media. Since their creation a year ago, his Instagram handle and Facebook pages have over 30 thousand followers each, while his Twitter handle has 37 thousand followers.

“The old handles are no longer active,” said Abang.