Okowa salutes Lawan at 61

Delta Governor, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa, on Sunday congratulated Senate President, Alhaji Ahmed Lawan, as he turns 61 years, Jan 12.

Okowa said that Lawan had made remarkable contributions to the development of Nigeria and the Legislature as Chairman of the 9th National Assembly.

Lawan, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was first elected into the House of Representatives in 1999 and later elected as Senator representing Yobe North Senatorial district in 2007.

He was elected Senate Leader in 2015 and later as President of the Senate in 2019.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, the governor commended Lawan for his tremendous impact and outstanding accomplishments in the service of Nigeria over the years, as an outstanding and consistent lawmaker of 21 years standing.

He noted that the Senate under the leadership of Lawan had continued to devise ways to address critical sectors that included reviewing the Universal Basic Education Act; amendments to the Electoral Act and implementing initiatives that improved the quality of healthcare services in Nigeria.

The governor lauded the Senate President for ensuring provision for the one per cent Consolidated Revenue Fund allocated to the health sector in the 2019 budget to address issues of Universal Health Coverage in the country.

“The Senate under your leadership made huge progress by ensuring approval for the provision of the one per cent Consolidated Revenue Fund allocation to the health sector in the 2019 Budget which, to a great extent, has largely impacted access to universal health coverage in the country.

“I must commend the robust relationship between the Legislature and the Executive under your leadership as Chairman of the 9th National Assembly.

“Mr President of the Senate, under your leadership, the Red Chamber remains dedicated to the task of passing people-oriented laws which include the record-passing of the 2020 Appropriation Bill and its subsequent signing by President Muhammadu Bulgari before the end of year 2019.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I congratulate you, Dr Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan, President of the Senate on the occasion of your 61st birth anniversary.

“I join your family, political associates, friends and well-wishers to thank Almighty God for your life which has been marked by outstanding accomplishments and enduring fulfillment.

“As you deservedly celebrate this anniversary, it is my prayer that Almighty God continues to bless you with robust health and many more years of happiness and contributions to nation building,” Okowa said.