Okowa salutes Wike on birthday

Delta Governor, Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, on his birthday on Dec. 13.

Okowa joined National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, wife of former Vice President, Mrs Titi Abubakar and other dignitaries at Rivers Government House to felicitate with Wike.

He said the Rivers Governor was a committed party man, who did everything to expand the frontiers and influence of the party.

According to him, I am very privileged to be part of this, because what is happening now could only be ordained by God.

“I thank PDP for declaring that Gov. Wike is a pillar of the party. I want to confirm that he is truly a pillar of the party. Gov. Wike is a committed party man who works to expand the influence of PDP.

“My brother governor is a man of many parts. Many people may not understand him, but I thank God that I know his heart. If you want someone who has a heart for the party, he is such a person.

“There are so many things he does for the party and he does not want people to know. But we know he is a pillar; truly, our governor is a good man.

“I am truly glad that he is being recognised. May God give you many more fruitful years and a happy family.

‘If we have few more persons like him, the party will be strengthened beyond limits. I believe that as we move forward, we are going to witness that,” Okowa said.