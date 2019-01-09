Okowa begins roads, bridges in Delta creeks

Delta state governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has promised to build roads and bridges in creeks and riverine areas in Delta state.

Okowa after inspecting the N2 billion Effurun-Otor/Ovwor Bridge took to his official twitter handle @GovIfeanyiOkowa to disclose the plans of his administration for the riverine areas.

He wrote: “When we make promises, we try as much as possible, relying on God to keep the promise; no part of Delta State should be deprived of basic amenities, that is why we are constructing roads in the creeks and soon, we shall be commissioning more projects in the riverine communities.

After inspecting the bridge, Okowa expressed satisfaction at the expent of work done and the pace of the work.

Today, I paid an inspection visit to the site of the Effurun-Otor/Ovwor Bridge constrction and I was satisfied that the contractor is delivering the project to specifications and on schedule.

Later in a statement issued by Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Okowa described the multi-billion naira Effurun-Otor/Ovwor Bridge as very vital as it will meet the yearnings of the people to have access roads to their communities.

The people of the impacted communities in Ughelli South local government area virtually turned the inspection visit to campaign rally as they rolled out drums, singing and justifying why Governor Okowa should be re-elected unopposed.

In a brief interview, Governor Okowa recalled, “there was a time we came to inspect the road project and the people sent a delegation drawing our attention to the river which they must cross with canoe to meet their kits and kin.

We looked at their plight and it is a thing of joy that we made the right decision; my joy is that the people are happy with what we are doing.”

“From what we can see, the bridge is 80 per cent completed and the contractor has promised to complete in February, which is the major work as the access roads can only be constructed once the bridge is ready.”

Commissioner for Works, Chief James Augoye disclosed that the bridge and road projects would cost more than N2 billion.

“I am proud to be part of this government, our Governor, Senator Okowa is committed, very passionate about road construction, he believes the communities in the state should be linked by road because of the socio-economic benefits of having good roads.”

One of those who spoke at the project site, described Gov. Okowa as the road master, saying that he was ‘God Sent’,

“He has given us road, vehicles can now get to our communities, we believe those who are contesting against him will step down, because, it is the turn of Delta North to complete two terms and we are comfortable with Dr Okowa as our Governor.”