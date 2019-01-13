Okowa urges Nigerian to support families of fallen soldiers

As the nation remember soldiers who lost their lives defending the country, Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has challenged Nigerians to assist the families of the deceased soldiers.

The governor made the call on Sunday at an interdenominational thanksgiving service held at Divine Way Baptist Church, Asaba as part of activities to mark the 2019 Armed Forces remembrance day celebration.

According to Governor Okowa, “a lot of soldiers have given their lives for the sake of our country; many are still fighting and, as we remember the fallen heroes, we should talk about them, pray for them, pray for those who are still in service and extend hand of fellowship to their families.”

“Don’t just pray for the fallen heroes, assist the families they left behind,” the governor said, emphasising that “they have families they left behind, we must be compassionate to them and to those around us.”

“Äs government there is still much that can be done through legislation beyond setting a day aside to mark the event, we need to care for the families of the fallen heroes.

“All the persons who lost their lives in the line of duty should be remembered and when you see their families, offer help.”

“If we know that there is death on the road, most of us will not pass through the road, but, that is what the security men do, they will move to make the road safe,” he said.

Rev. Paul Anyasi had in a sermon titled: ‘Let Kindness Speak’, observed that Nigeria will be a better place when the people are committed to doing the right things.

He admonished Nigerians “to care for one another for a sustainable society to be achieved; the nation is suffering because, we support oppression.”

“We tend to keep quiet when we see people engaging in wrong doing,” he said, asserting, “let us do the right thing because, when we do the right thing, we will have good nation; if God gives you an opportunity, it is for you to save life.”

Prayers were offered by an array of clergymen for the nation, the state, government officials, security operatives, members of families deceased soldiers, among others.