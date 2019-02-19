Okowa visits widow, family of slain aide, Ngozi

Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa has visited the family of his aide, Mr Ngozi Ijei, who was shot dead recently in the state.

Okowa who visited his widowed wife, children and other family members present, mourned the death, saying it was painful to him, especially being that it was politically motivated.

The Governor who took to his twitter handle @GovIfeanyiOkowa to mourn his aide, commiserated with his family for their loss.

I know that the loss of a dear one is very painful but I urge the wife, Mrs Veronica Ijei to stay strong, and I also urge other members of the family to take heart & take solace in the fact that nothing happens without the knowledge of God. May he rest in the bosom of the Lord! pic.twitter.com/HXX9WmL7UZ — Dr Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa (@GovIfeanyiOkowa) February 18, 2019

“Today, I paid a condolence visit to the family of my political aide, Mr Ngozi Ijei who was assassinated on the eve of the botched Presidential and National Assembly elections in Ekpan, Uvwie local government area of Delta State.

“Ngozi was an architect of peace in the new Ekpan of our dream; he had worked largely with the security agencies in the last two years to make Ekpan peaceful, but, unfortunately, those who do not value life decided to strike.

According to the media office of Okowa, the governor who was in a pensive mood during the visit, signed the condolence register to honour his deceased aide.

The governor was said to have used the opportunity of the visit to call for issue-based campaigns and politicking, devoid of killing and maiming.

“We should continue to embrace peace as the election comes up because, going to the extent of using guns to get votes is not the best way for our country.

“I believe that it is important that all Nigerians should realize that getting votes can be achieved by what one has already done and the improvement that can be seen, not by violence.”

He continued, “depend on God; I beg you, stay strong for the sake of these children and be prayerful; God will take control of every situation; accept our condolences and in everything that you think or do, you must look up to God.”