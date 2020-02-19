Okowa’s Spokesman, Olisa Ifeajika, loses mum

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika’s mother, Mrs Eunice Ifeajika, is dead.

The information, which was confirmed by the CPS to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday, said the deceased died on Tuesday at age 84 in Benin, Edo.

He said that the burial arrangement would be announced by the family.

According to Olisa, late Mrs Ifeajika died after a brief illness.

“Its aging sickness, my mother, Mrs Eunice Ifeajika, who died at age 84, hailed from Illah in Oshimili North Council Area of the State.

“Until her death, she was a devout Christian of the Catholic faith.

“She is survived by five children, 14 grand children, two great grand children and other relatives,” he said.((NAN).