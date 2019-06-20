Omo-Agege appoints The Nation editor as SA Media

Senator Ovie Omo-Agege

By Julius Toba-Jegede/Kingsley Okoye

The Deputy President of the Senate, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, on Thursday announced the appointment of Mr Yomi Odunuga as his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity.
Odunuga, before his appointment was an editor and Bureau Chief of The Nation Newspaper in Abuja.
The announcement is contained in a letter personally signed by the Omo-Agege and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) by Mr Efe Duku, a Senior Legislative Aide in his office.
Also appointed are Dr Otive Igbuzor as Chief of Staff, while Ms Lara Owoeye-Wise was appointed as Senior Special Assistant on Electronic and New Media. (NAN)

