Omo-Agege mourns ex-SGF Ufot Ekaette, Emodi

Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege has commiserated with the families of two ex-Senators – Eme Ufot Ekaette and Joy Emodi over the deaths of their husbands.

According to Senator Omo-Agege, the death of Chief Ufot Ekaette who was Nigeria’s pioneer Minister of Niger Delta Affairs and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) is a big loss to the Niger Delta region and the nation at large.

A statement issued by the Senator’s Media Office and signed by his Special Adviser (Media and Publicity), Mr. Yomi Odunuga noted that the two late Nigerians were men of great learning who conscientiously contributed towards the betterment of the society.

“Chief Ufot Ekaette’s eighty productive years included service to the nation as the first Nigerian to head the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, he served as SGF from May 1999 to May 2007.

“Before then, he held various positions of responsibility in the public and private sectors, working as Principal Secretary to then Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon and serving in various federal ministries as well as being Deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom State and later, a non-executive director of First Bank of Nigeria.

“He diligently served Nigeria and the significant role played by him and others became the foundation for peace in the Niger Delta – a foundation upon which we can now collectively build towards attracting new investment, jobs and sustainable development that will benefit future generations in the Niger Delta,” Senator Omo-Agege stated in a message to the Ekaette family.

Also, in a condolence letter to Senator Joy Emodi over the death of her husband, Dr. Okey Emodi, Senator Omo-Agege noted that her husband positively impacted his generation.

“Much has been said about his life as a seasoned economist, educationist, administrator and father; his university studies of Philosophy, Political Science and Development Economics profoundly illuminated his cerebral thinking.

“As a lecturer, Deputy Director-General of the Centre for UNN’s Inter-Disciplinary and Policy Studies and as Sole-Administrator of the old Onitsha/Ogbaru Local Government Area, he sought to utilize his years of learning for the benefit of the society.

“His membership of the National Committee of Nigerian Vision 20 : 2020 and membership of several professional bodies, including the Nigerian Academy of Arts, Science and Technology and the Nigerian Economic Society all affirm the robust all affirm that his 77 years sojourn on earth was a life focused on finer realities and he quietly worked behind the scene, influencing opinions for the common good,” Senator Omo-Agege stated.