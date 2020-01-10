Omo-Agege pays tribute as Asagba, late Aide is laid to rest

…..Family, Colleagues, Friends, Others Bid Farewell

Families, colleagues, friends, associates and well wishers on Friday bade farewell to Mudiaga Asagba, ace broadcaster and former media aide to the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.

In his tribute, the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege described the former broadcaster as a dedicated staff who gave his all in the discharge of his duties despite his short time as an aide.

Represented by Chucks Erhire, Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Deputy President of the Senate on Constituency Matters and Head, Delta Office, he expressed regret that Mudi (as he was fondly called by admirers) did not live to see Delta State being ruled by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Senator Omo-Agege affirmed that the late Mudiaga was only committed to the betterment of Delta State in particular but Nigeria in general.

While praying for the repose of the soul of the deceased, he prayed God to grant his family and loved ones the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Until his sudden demise, Mudiaga Asagba was a Legislative Aide to the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.

He passed on in Abuja in the early hours of Monday, 9th December, 2019, at the age of 52.

At the funeral programme, which held at the Asagba family compound in Amukpe Sapele, Delta State, tributes were also offered by staff of Delta Broadcasting Service Warri, Federal Government College Kaduna, Delta State Association of Theatre Artists, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) among others.

In his sermon, Pastor Daniel Eserewan of Living Truth Church, Orhuwhorun Branch, called on the congregation to reconcile with God for nobody knows the hour he will meet The Creator.

In his message titled, ‘Amend Your Ways’, the cleric said: “We are strangers and we will leave this Earth one day…. We should learn to value and appreciate people when they are alive than when they are dead”.

The body was later interred at the Asagba family compound after Pastor Eserewan led other clerics to pray for the repose of Mudiaga’s soul.