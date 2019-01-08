Omokri’s audio on Amaechi concocted

By Ikenna Osuoha

The purported audio alleging mockery of President Muhammadu Buhari by his campaign Director-General, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi was concocted to cause disaffection.

The Integrity Group on Tuesday said the leaked audio was designed to brand the Minister of Transportation an enemy of the North.

The group’s President, Mr Livingstone Wechie, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the blackmail was a calculated plan of Amaechi’s political enemies to create disaffection between him and President Buhari who is well loved by his people.

The Integrity Group leader called on well-meaning Nigerians, especially northerners to disregard the propaganda, saying that it was malicious and baseless.

He noted that it was laughable to believe such concoction because it was unimaginable of Amaechi who is the Director-General of Buhari Presidential campaign to utter such.

“It is regrettable that this plot to subtly portray Rotimi Amaechi as a saboteur and undermine the South-South in the current dispensation is unhealthy for politics.

“The question now is what do the sponsors of the contrived audio seek to achieve? Is Rotimi Amaechi contesting any election? Wechie queried.

The group’s leader called on politicians to eschew bitterness and campaigns of calumny against one another, saying it was wicked and divisive.

He therefore, advised Nigerians to work in synergy with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for credible elections and not to be distracted by selfish ambitions of politicians.

According to him, Amaechi is a patriotic Nigerian, a unifying factor among the South, especially the South-South and the North, hence the plot to discredit him.

Wechie, who decried the high level of political animosity in the country, ascribed the purported audio as handiwork of political jobbers who were envious of Amaechi’s fame.

NAN reports that recently an audio of alleged Amaechi’s mockery of Buhari was released by Frank Omokri, former Aide to President Goodluck Jonathan and bitter rival of APC.

(NAN)