Onashile, NIQS President tasks FG on housing development

By Okon Okon

The Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors (NIQS) has called on the Federal Government to explore social housing development policies to tackle civil servants’ housing challenges.

Mr Obafemi Onashile, President of NIQS, who made the call at the institute’s annual conference in Abuja, said this would also help create new urbanisation.

Onashile, said a comprehensive social housing development plan would address the deficit in housing and put smiles on the faces of Nigerian workers and by extension, other citizens.

The NIQS’s president, who highlighted the core objectives of the workshop, said that such a giant step would help the government set its priorities right and revamp the economy through the construction industry.

He said NIQS as a major player in the sector, was prepared to partner with the government in that regard.

“Apart from social housing, we are also saying that the government should look into urbanisation, create new cities, and also improve on the cities we have on ground.

“This new idea will also lead to creating new cities across the nation which would enhance the quality of living of Nigerians,’’ he said.

The institute’s president also urged the government to look into revamping the Federal Housing Authority, to make it stronger and effective in the delivery of quality services to Nigerians.

Speaking on the fundamental role of NIQS in the construction industry, Mr Olusegun Ajanlekoko, said quantity surveyors played an important role in the monitoring of projects.

Ajanlekoko advised those emebarking on projects to engage the services of professional quantity surveyors for proper monitoring and safety.

“If you want any project be it road, rail or housing, to finish with the right price, at the right time and deliver quality services, quantity surveyors must be involved in that project, otherwise it will be like a ship without a captain.

“And also if you want the financial discipline and programme management, then a quantity surveyor must be involved in that project,’’ he said.

In his remark, Dr Amuda-Yusuf Ganiyu, said the conference was preparing the participants, the upcoming surveyors in particular, to shift from the traditional quantity surveying style to the international standard practice.

Ganiyu, added that the workshop would provide opportunities for participants to understand the basis of project monitoring by quantity surveyors for successful implementation of construction projects.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that the workshop had as theme; “Project Monitoring and Reporting Services for Financial Institutions, Party Funded or Sponsored Project Development“.