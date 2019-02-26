Only 8 senators present as Saraki adjourns Senate to March 12

The Senate on Tuesday adjourned plenary until March 12, for lack of quorum.

The News Agency of Nigerian (NAN) reports that President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, presided at the plenary, attended by only eight senators.

It was the first general sitting of the upper legislative chamber following its resumption from a one-month election break.

A major item on the Order Paper is the National Minimum Wage Bill, which passed second reading on Jan. 24.

The bill is undergoing further legislative work by a seven-member ad hoc committee, which was given two weeks to conclude its assignment.

Before the adjournment, chairman of the committee, Sen. Olusola Adeyeye, told his colleagues that work on the bill was hampered by members’ engagement in the just-concluded elections.

He explained that the committee could not form quorum, and all efforts to hold their sittings electronically failed.

Adeyeye said he would traveling for treatment, but in the event he was not able to return, a member of the committee would take charge.

Others in attendance at Tuesday’s plenary were Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu; Leader of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, and the Minority Whip, Philip Aduda.

Senators Andrew Uchendu, Abu Ibrahim and Fatimat Rasaki were also present.