Onnoghen’s suspension invokes rallies

By Joshua Olomu

It was all rallies in Abuja on Monday as anti and pro-suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, took over some streets in Abuja.

Buharists Hangout (BH), a group of Nigerians in solidarity with President Muhammadu Buhari’s anti-graft war, were on one side while opposition parties, some members of the Nigeria Bar Association and , some Civil Society Organisations were on another side.

The rallies were fallout of the suspension of Onnoghen who was supposed to be facing trial for non-declaration of some of his foreign currencies in various accounts in banks.

He was suspended following the order of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) where Onnoghen was supposed to be facing trial.

President Buhari’s supporters urged the Nigerian judiciary, especially the bench, to live above board by exhibiting exemplary conduct.

In their peaceful protest against the call in some quarters for the reinstatement of Onnoghen, the group said they were out in solidarity with President Buhari’s action and to remind Nigerians that the Judiciary was supposed to live above corruption in all its forms.

Dr Uche Diala, Lead Administrator of the group, said that the Nigerian Judiciary that interprets the law, should not be allowed to break same law at will.

“The same people who tried and passed judgment on others are expected to live above board, especially on corruption, which is what has brought our dear nation into its current sorry state.

“The former CJN Walter Onnoghen has made a grievous mistake by not declaring his assets, as required by the law, and he should be made to pay for it.

“Since he refused to resign honourably, his suspension is very good, because it will serve as deterrent that those who judge others are not above the law,” he told the crowd.

Diala therefore urged Nigerians, especially oppositions to the ruling party, not to politicise the suspension of Onnoghen order not to heat up the polity.

He noted that the effect of corruption and maladministration was affecting every Nigerian, irrespective of tribal and political differences.

“The money meant for development to make life better for the common man is being carted away by a few people who feel they are above the law.

“We must all say no to corruption, and support President Buhari and the anti-graft agencies to kill corruption before it kills us,” he urged.

Also, Comrade Efe Williams, Assistant Lead Administrator of the group said: “ Our Judges should lead by examples, because they cannot pass judgment on others while they are guilty themselves.

“How can a CJN who knows the law better, simply say he forgot to declare his asset and expect us to keep quite.”

Also members of the anti-Buhari stormed the premises of the American embassy to lodge their complaints.

They carried placards with the inscription, “Onnoghen must be reinstated’’, “America must act now’’.

The Nigerian Bar Association has resolved to embark on a two-day boycott of courts.

The NBA arrived at the resolution at its National Executive Council meeting held on Monday.

“The Nigerian Bar Association rising from her NEC meeting has decided to embark on a two-day warning boycott of courts all over Nigeria over the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria by President Buhari,” the NBA said on Monday evening.