Onyeizu congratulates Kalu, Abaribe as 9th NASS principal officers

By Emmanuel Afonne

A senatorial aspirant on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the last general election, Mr Chinedu Onyeizu, has congratulated three newly elected principal officers of the 9th national assembly from Abia.

Onyeizu in a statement issued in Abuja on Friday commended Senators Orji Uzor Kalu and Enyinnaya Abaribe for emerging as Senate Chief Whip and Senate Minority Leader in the just concluded election of principal officers of the 9th Senate.

Onyeizu who aspired to represent Abia South Senatorial Zone in the last election described the election of the two as meritorious.

He also congratulated Rep. Nkeiruka Onyegeocha for her election as the House Deputy Whip of the 9th House of Representatives.

He described the elections of three representatives of Abia people in the National Assembly as a great honour done to the people of the state.

Onyeizu expressed hope that the political development of the state would continue on progressive path.

“The recognition of our sons and daughter as principal officers of the 9th National Assembly is a great honour for them and for our dear state, Abia.

“I have no doubt in my mind that Senators Orji Uzor Kalu and Enyinnaya Abaribe as well as Hon. Nkiruka Onyegeocha will do us proud in the National Assembly.

“They have the patriotic zeal, robust experience and track record of accomplishments they are bringing to the table for the good of our country,” he said.

He urged them to be good ambassadors of Abia especially in the discharge of their responsibilities on the floor of both chambers of the National Assembly.

Onyeizu, also advised them to work collectively irrespective of party affiliations to push for motions that would impact positively on the living conditions of Abia people.