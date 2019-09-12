OPEC commends ongoing reforms in NNPC

By Edith Ike-Eboh

The Secretary General of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Mohammed Barkindo, has commended the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) for its ongoing reforms aimed at changing the fortunes of the corporation for the better.

Barkindo made the commendation in Tuesday shortly after inspecting the NNPC Pavilion at the ongoing 24th World Energy Congress in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

A statement from Mr Ndu Ughamadu, the spokesman for the corporation in Abuja said that the OPEC expressed gladness to see the corporation’s Management pursue of the dreams of its founding fathers despite the challenges of contraction in investment that have affected the global Energy Industry.

“I am glad that you continue to match on with your projects despite the downturn in the Industry.

” We have seen the Industry globally suffered in terms of contraction in investment which affected capacity.

“You have not only been able to stay on course, but you also continue with these projects which are critical for the development of the corporation and the Industry in Nigeria”, Barkindo stated.

Affirming his confidence in the new leadership of the corporation, Barkindo said that the competences of the newly appointed Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipreye Sylva and that of the NNPC GMD, Malam Mele Kyari, were good match.

He added that it would bring the much-needed direction and development in the continental Oil and Gas Industry.

“I know both Timipreye Sylva as a friend and Mele Kyari as a colleague for a very long time.

“I had worked with both and I know that if they work together, they will make a good team that will provide the leadership that the corporation and the Industry require,” he added.

Barkindo further expressed his delight with the Kyari’s transparency and accountability drive, as entrenched in his Transparency, Accountability Performance Excellence (TAPE) Vision, describing it as indispensable key elements towards gaining investor confidence.

“To lead such a sensitive and capital-intensive industry like the oil and gas, you must have transparency and accountability as one of your core principles in order to drive change.

“I am glad I know Kyari for a very long time. He is a very capable and straightforward individual with high level of integrity even as a very junior officer.

“So, he has a track record. I remain confident that together with his team, and with the support of government, he will accomplish the task”. he said.

Earlier, the Chief Operating Officer Downstream, Mr. Adetunji Adeyemi, shed more light on strategic projects of the corporation and also assured Barkindo of the current NNPC leadership’s commitment to deliver on its mandate.

Adeyemi represented the NNPC Group Managing to Director. (NAN)